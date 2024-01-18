Attorney General pays tribute to Justice Jefferson Cumberbatch Loop Barbados

Barbados is mourning the loss of one of its “keenest legal minds” says Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall.

Marshall was among the scores within the legal fraternity to express his condolences to the family and friends of Justice of Appeal, Jefferson Cumberbatch.

The Attorney General said Justice Cumberbatch was the “mainstay” of the Faculty of Law at the University of West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, influencing generations of lawyers including himself.

“In fact, since the news of his death broke, I have received many messages from former students from all over the world expressing their deep sadness at his passing, and more than a few of them were from colleague Attorneys General in the region.

“I count myself fortunate for having been his student while I was in the Law Faculty, and in later years, I was pleased to have had Jeff work with me on various legal consultancies,” said Marshall in his tribute.

He added that Justice Cumberbatch’s rise to the Court of Appeal was celebrated by many in the Bar.

“We all welcomed the addition of his skill sets, honed in academia, to the Court of Appeal; Justice Cumberbatch did not disappoint.”

“The field of law will be much the poorer for this untimely and devastating loss,” added Attorney General Marshall.