Attorney General Office staff relocated Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

The management staff of the Office of the Attorney General will be temporarily relocated to the Worthing Corporate Centre.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

Members of the public are advised that the management staff of the Office of the Attorney General will be temporarily relocated to the Worthing Corporate Centre from Monday, May 27, for an estimated two months.

During that period, the other members of staff will work remotely.

The purpose of the dislocation is to facilitate planned refurbishment of the Jones Building, Webster’s Business Complex, Wildey, St. Michael, the compound which currently houses both the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Information.

All services of the Office of the Attorney General remain available to the public. Persons may call the PBX of the Office of the Attorney General at 535-0467, or email [email protected].

Members of the public who wish to utilise the expungement services offered by the Ministry during the period of dislocation are advised that:

Expungement forms may be collected from the General Post Office or any of its branches island-wide. The forms will continue to be available from the post office on a permanent basis;Completed forms must be submitted to the Office of the Attorney General, Worthing Corporate Centre;Persons desirous of making any related appointments should call the Office at 535-0468 or 535-0452.Appointments will be conducted via the Zoom application.

Members of the public are further advised that the services of the Police Complaints Authority will be available at the Worthing Corporate Centre. To contact the Authority, persons may call 535-0511.       

The Office of the Attorney General apologises for any inconvenience these changes may cause.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).

