Attorney-at-law reiterates: COVID-19 Unit needs guidance | Loop Barbados

Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley is challenging the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit (CMU) yet again.

However, this time he wants the CMU to ensure that its staff is suitably qualified.

Lashley, who currently has a number of COVID-related cases before the court, professed that the Unit should be staffed with qualified individuals.

“I have a number of cases before the court that I am doing, currently some are partnered. I am going to be out of the island temporarily to do a trial in Tortola, a murder trial and a drug case and as soon as I am back, those matters will start.

“I think the COVID Unit needs to thread carefully and cautiously and I believe that it is such an important Unit that it is time that it should really be staffed with qualified individuals, in terms of the legal unit,” he added.

He contended that the Unit plays a crucial role in controlling the spread of this virus, but there is a right way and a wrong way.

“And although the COVID Unit is an important unit in the fight against COVID, you still have to respect the rights of the average citizen and indeed they have to have guidance with respect to matters that they are seeking to prosecute.”

In speaking to Loop News on these matters, the attorney who recently represented former Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate Dawn-Marie Armstrong who was accused by the COVID-19 Unit of breaching their Emergency Management (COVID-19) (Curfew) Directive 2022, shared he believed his client was targeted.

“The Barbadian public or some section of the Barbadian public would of course agree that obviously my client was being targeted, and some may ask why her office on election day, and why not any other political organisation office? And that question will be out there and will remain unanswered.”

And reiterating the point for more qualified legal minds within the Unit, Lashley argued that his client was not only charged under the wrong section of the law but there were also some fundamental defects in the information that was laid before the court.

“…I think that they charged my client under the wrong section of the law, had some fundamental defects in the information that was laid before the court and indeed those fundamental defects could have been remedied by any environment respectfully and I think at the end of the day justice was served.”