Attorney Allison Lovell, her husband and their kids found dead at home | Loop Barbados

Police have identified the four family members found dead at their home in St Phillip during the early hours of Monday.

They are contractor Anthony Lovell, 49, his wife, attorney-at-law Allison Lovell, 46, and their children Alexander, 10, and Abriel, 12.

The bodies were reportedly found in a bedroom of the home following what neighbours said sounded like an explosion followed by a fire.

Acting police public relations officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith, said the bodies were found after lawmen received a report of a fire at the residence around 3:30 am.

Griffith said that “no one has given any indication as to the cause of this matter”.

He said anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation should call the police hotline or crime stoppers.