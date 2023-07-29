Atkins hat-trick gives Deacons hope of premiership survival Loop Barbados

Deacons FC’s premiership survival received a much-needed boost.

Last Wednesday night at Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, the “Farmers” defeated the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) 4-1, to go within two points of escaping the dreaded relegation zone.

The result places BDFSP in a position almost destined for relegation, as they have a mere 13 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile Deacons FC move onto 17 points, just two points behind St Andrew Lions who have played 19 matches, one more match than Deacons.

Deacons captain Keon Atkins led his team with three goals in this encounter.

Atkins’ first goal came in the 6th minute, when he easily slotted the ball pass BDFSP goalkeeper Terry Smith, after being played through one-on-one.

Nicholas Best responded for the BDFSP in the 29th minute, with a quality finish from inside the penalty area after an exchange of passes with captain Raheim Sargeant.

Two minutes before half-time Deacons restored their lead, courtesy of a gift from Smith.

The BDFSP came to claim a cross and dropped the ball at the feet of Shaquan Haynes, who passed the ball into an open goal.

In the 45th minute Atkins added his second and Deacons’ third from the penalty spot.

Atkins capped off an impressive showing for Deacons and secured his hat-trick in the 64th minute.

In the feature match of the evening Brittons Hill SC ended Ellerton SC’s winning streak and goal spur with a narrow 2-1 victory.

Ellerton sent an early message of their intentions when national midfielder Shaquan Clarke opened the scoring in the 4th minute.

However, Brittons Hill dominated the second half of the match and were justly rewarded for their efforts.

Rommell Bynoe equalized for Brittons Hill in the 51st minute and Ray Francis snatched all three points in the 58th minute.