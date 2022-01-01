Athletes celebrated at the recent Barbados Olympic Association awards | Loop Barbados

Track & field sensation Sada Williams was the shining star of last Thursday night’s Barbados Olympic Association (BOA)/IGT Global Services Ltd Spirit of Resilience Sports Awards.

The national 400-meter record holder received the Female Athlete of the Year award, The President’s Award, as well as the inaugural People’s Choice Award after outstanding performances at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2021 Wanda Diamond League.

After the cancellation of last year’s event due to the global pandemic, the ceremony was presented virtually via Facebook and YouTube, and televised on CBC TV 8.

“We have all had to make adjustments, but many positive lessons have emerged from the COVID-19 experience. Foremost amongst these is that this pandemic has shown us how resilient we are as a people”

Master of Ceremonies Marsha Boyce produced a stellar display with her eloquence and engaging language throughout the event.

During her welcoming speech, President of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Sandra Osborne recognized the virtual presence of patron of the BOA, and President of Barbados, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason and lauded the efforts of the personnel who worked tirelessly to produce this year’s award ceremony, after the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Related Article Sport By Melton Williams

President Osborne stated the theme of the awards; Spirit of Resilience, is a fitting tribute to the sporting community who braved and surpassed many obstacles caused by COVID-19 over the last 20 months.

The BOA leader acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the pandemic and praised those who weathered through the storm with ingenuity, resistance, and commitment.

“We have all had to make adjustments, but many positive lessons have emerged from the COVID-19 experience. Foremost amongst these is that this pandemic has shown us how resilient we are as a people.

The cancellation of many sporting competitions and the lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions made competing either non-existent or very challenging and yet we have seen sports administrators and coaches find innovative ways of continuing to function, and we have seen our athletes rise above the challenges, showing incredible resilience, commitment and discipline to perform at their very best”.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, the Honorable Dwight Sutherland echoed President Osborne’s sentiments in his debut remarks at the award ceremony, and paid tribute to the entire sporting fraternity for their resilience, dedication, and commitment during a very challenging year.

“It is such commitment and dedication that not only exemplifies what it is to be Barbadian but ensures the legacy that like the proverbial baton must be carried on with a sense of deep appreciation and mental alertness by our Barbadian youth.

This compelled with their exuberance, positive mindset and industrious work ethic must attest to all and sundry that Barbados remains in good hands”, said Sutherland.

An avid sports lover and participant, Minister Sutherland revealed that sports attract many challenges, but with the right ingredients those encounters can be conquered and transformed into grand rewards.

“Sport is not easy. Sport is never about making sport.

Success in sport takes time, commitment, adequate financial resources, effective communication, consistent quality practice and above all a deep resolve to succeed against all odds.

While for some sports maybe considered a mere recreational activity, research has shown that sports have the capacity to positively shape the minds of spectators and participants, to transition troubled youths into being responsible citizens, to uplift vulnerable communities and to create viable careers in various occupational areas which exist within the sport sector.

Sports therefore have the potential to contribute to the social development and social integration of any society and to be a pivotal generator of foreign exchange and to contribute in any meaningful way to economic development”.

Former Olympian and current Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Nicole Hoevertsz saluted the efforts of the BOA and the Barbados sports fraternity for their efforts and commitment over the last year.

The Aruban sports administrator requested the continued support of government and the cooperate sector, especially over the next 12 months, where she said we will be involved in a very packed sports calendar with many challenges ahead of us.

While reminding athletes, coaches, and administrators of their responsibilities, Hoevertsz encouraged them to continue on the Olympic path of striving for excellence in their respective roles.

“We hope that you may realize that even though you’re not winning medals right now, winning gold medals is not the only goal we have ahead of us.

What we try to accomplish in the Olympic movement is to strive for excellence, which means that we try to be better today than we were yesterday and that is something that we are celebrating tonight as well.

We hope that at the end of this exciting but very challenging year of 2021, we look ahead with optimism and with big aspirations to the year 2022 and we hope this year 2022 maybe a year of new memories, new adventures, and new accomplishments ahead of us.

We hope that the year 2022 will be the best and most exciting year ever and I hope that tonight maybe a night of celebration, a night of companionship and a night of continued friendship”.

The BOA recognized the outstanding contributions of sports journalists Anmar Goodridge-Boyce, Kenmore Bynoe and Morissa Lindsay, with the Sports Journalist Recognition Award.

Swimmer Jack Kirby won the Male Athlete of the Year award thanks to his outstanding display at the Junior Pan American in Cali, Colombia. The University of Southern California Junior finished third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 56.18 seconds.

The Spirit of Resilience Award had an individual winner in Paralympic swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughn and the Barbados Squash Association; recognized for their persistence and determination in sport.

The final award on the night went to the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association (BABA).

They were rewarded for their success in the FIBA Esports North & Central American tournament, which they won undefeated on their debut entry to the competition.

This exceptional feat saw the BABA earn the International Excellence Award.

Awards:

Top Male Athlete

Jack Kirby (Swimming)

Top Female Athlete

Sada Williams (Athletics)

President’s Award

Sada Williams

People’s Choice Award-

Sada Williams (Athletics)

Resilience Award

Antwahn Boyce-Vaughn (Swimming)

The Barbados Squash Association

International Excellence Award

The Barbados Amateur Basketball Association

Sports Journalist Recognition Award

Anmar Goodridge-Boyce (Nation Publishing)

Morissa Lindsay (Barbados Today

Kenmore Bynoe (Nation Publishing)