Atherley surprised by Caddle’s absence in new Cabinet | Loop Barbados

Former Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley has voiced his surprise at the lineup in Government’s new Cabinet.

Speaking to Loop News, Atherley revealed that he expected BLP stalwart, Cynthia Forde, to abstain from holding a ministerial portfolio, but the exemption of the St Michael South Central representative, Marsha Caddle was quite a shocker.

Caddle was appointed as Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment after the Barbados Labour Party administration entered office in 2018. She gained her second consecutive victory at the polls in the January 19 general election, earning her the ability to serve the people of St Michael South Central as an MP.

“The only one of the omissions surprising to me would have been Marsha Caddle. Notwithstanding the fact that we had a fairly confrontational relationship in terms of parliamentary debate in the Lower House, I still regarded her as one of the more hard-working and effective ministers looking at it from my distance.

Now, unless there are some things about her performance as a minister or unless there are other things apart from the ministerial performance that caused her exclusion of which I am not aware then that omission surprises me,” Artheley stated.

Touching on the appointment of four senior ministers tasked with the responsibility for infrastructure, social and environmental policy, the productive sector and governance, Arthely wholeheartedly agreed with the action taken by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. He indicated that he had advocated for such a move to be implemented when he was an active member of the BLP prior to the 2018 elections.

“I always thought that the Cabinet of Barbados should be so structured as to give the Prime Minister time to do a lot more things that needed to be done, considering what the country was facing and considering our regional and international obligations,” he added.

While contending that the size of the Cabinet was still “one or two people too many”, Atherley noted that the Senate roster was “interesting”, recognising that “a lot of experience is left out” with the likes of Rudy Grant, Roland Adam and Lynette Holder absent.

He also questioned the appointment of Johnathan Reid as a Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office. Atherley asked for the responsibilities and salary of the Chief of Staff to be made public.

“Unless I am otherwise persuaded, the Chief of Staff position in a certain context equates to that of a Cabinet Minister. . . . In some political context, [the Chief of Staff] is a cabinet equated position so if she has reduced her Cabinet by four, you have to add back that one and say she has reduced it by three,” Atherley told Loop News.

He added: “I would like to know what his pay levels are. It may very well be that they are about commensurate to a Minister”.