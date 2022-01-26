Atherley opposes removal of Blue Economy Ministry | Loop Barbados

Bishop Joseph Atherley is questioning the rationale behind the scrapping of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy in the new Cabinet.

The Blue Economy Ministry, which was established in 2018 was touted internationally as innovative and visionary, with Barbados being the first country ever to have a ministerial portfolio devoted to the development and protection of the marine environment.

While announcing the new Cabinet and ministerial portfolios on Monday [January 24], Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley declared the Blue Economy Ministry portfolio will be merged into the Ministry of Environment and National Beautification led by Minister Adrian Forde.

“I think it is a bit of a backward step,” commented Atherley while speaking to Loop News.

Atherley was part of the Barbados Labour Party during the historic 30 nil win in the 2018 election, and a parliamentary representative for St Michael West, before crossing the floor to become Opposition Leader until December 2021 when Parliament was dissolved.

Describing the ‘merger’ as disappointing, given the international reception, Atherley told Loop that prior to the 2018 election, he stressed the importance of the blue economy due to the economic benefits, possibilities for trade and export, and evolving effects of climate change on the marine environment in Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

“I have a serious question about that because very much was made about this Ministry of Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, and I, myself advocated when I was in the bosom of the Barbados Labour Party.

“Before the 2018 election, I suggested that we needed such a ministry. I also suggested that we needed diaspora affairs. Now to make a whole of hullabaloo about the importance of that ministry…now to have come and minimise its importance by attaching it to the Ministry of Environment and putting it with Green Economy and Blue Economy, I think it rather a backward step. It makes one wonder as to the depth of vision with respect to these matters,” he insisted.