Atherley eyes set on St Michael Central | Loop Barbados

Joseph Atherley’s move to St Michael Central has been a long time coming.

The leader of the Alliance Party for Progress (APP) announced that he will be switching seats leaving many surprised.

Atherley served as a member of parliament for St Michael West from 1999 to 2008. He lost the seat in the 2008 election to Michael Carrington but was re-elected in 2018.

However, while speaking to the media after casting his nomination at the Combermere School, Atherley revealed that he previously informed his St Michael West constituents about his plans to move.

“When I contested in the last election in St Michael West, I had made it clear to many of the constituents as well as my work support team that that was going be my last election,” he remarked.

He continued that after crossing the floor to become Opposition leader in May 2018, and then forming his own political party, the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP), it was ” a natural progression” for him to switch seats.

Atherley is no stranger to the constituents of St Michael Central. As the head minister at the Better Life Assembly which is based in Station Hill, St Michael, he has attended many important occasions in their lives and come to assist the community in their time of need.

“The switch to St Michael Central became natural because I signalled to the people of St Michael West and to my support team there that that was the last for me down there. I had run on a Barbados Labour party ticket, I had now cross the floor and I felt if I was going to run else where – I had always had an infinity for St Michael central. In fact, my first excursion into elective politics was an attempt to get the nomination of my then party to run in St Michael Central,” the APP leader stated.