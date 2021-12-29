Atherley criticises early election call – constitution should be first | Loop Barbados

Opposition leader, Joseph Atherley has condemned Government for calling a general election, when the country has yet to formulate a new constitution as a republic state.

Hours after Prime Minister Mia Mottley dissolved Parliament and announced general elections for January 19, 2022, Atherley held a press conference at Parliament Building, Worthing Christ Church.

“Barbados should not be engaging in any general election before we have properly formulated a new constitution for Barbados. There is time to do that and still within the constitutionally due date for the next election in 2023,” Atherley charged.

While expressing that the transition to a parliamentary republic state was flawed, Atherley contended that Government promised to continue discussions on the constitution of the Republic of Barbados in the new year. He stressed that this discourse should occur before heading to the polls.

“I believe that we should not be heading into the elections before we have properly done that business of establishing a constitution for the new republic so that we know exactly what we are voting about and who we are voting for. . . .

We have elections taking place in a few weeks in a context where we have a constitution which in the minds of some people is a nebulous document now because of the way the government has gone about bringing it into being,” he maintained.

The leader of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) described the snap election announcement as “callous” and “reckless”. He held that much like during the St George North by-election, he thought it was wrong to hold an election due to the ongoing pandemic, and restrictions on gathering and movement.

“The idea of calling a general election in Barbados in a pandemic, which has been worsening for us in terms of its impact … it can’t be anything other than reckless and callous to call a general election a year and a half before constitutionally it is due.”

When asked about his party’s readiness, Atherley assured he will provide full details during a press briefing on Thursday.

He promised that he will contest in the January 2022 election, stating: “The elections are a few weeks away. Unless something dramatic happens, that is, my Lord whom I try to serve suggests to me in clear terms that I should not run. Yes, Joseph Atherley is planning to run.”