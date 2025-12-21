Police officers
Earlier this month, armed men killed at least 12 people, including a three-year-old boy, in a mass shooting at a bar near the South African city of Pretoria. [Deon Ferreira/Reuters]

Published On 21 Dec 202521 Dec 2025

  • At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.
  • A manhunt is currently under way for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am (23:00 GMT Saturday).