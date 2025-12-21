World News
At least nine people killed in South Africa mass shooting
21 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 21 Dec 202521 Dec 2025
- At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.
- A manhunt is currently under way for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am (23:00 GMT Saturday).
