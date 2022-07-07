At least 5 shootings in 5 days: AG to host press conference on crime | Loop Barbados

Attorney General Dale Marshall is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the current trends in crime after two men died in separate shooting incidents five days apart, with some 11 others receiving gunshot injuries during three separate shootings.

The conference is set for tomorrow morning, Friday, July 8.

This comes of the heels of two shootings today, July 7. The first shooting was just after midnight and it left five injured and one man dead. The deceased has since been identified as Franz Walkes, 47 years of St Matthias, Christ Church. The second brazen shooting occurred in high daytime around 3:40 pm in the parking lot of a fast food establishment along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael.

On July 6, a wounded man fled a stabbing scene in Greenfield and collapsed outside Central Police station.

Meanwhile, there were two shootings on July 2.

Around 1am, July 2, there was a fatal shooting, in the area of the Blackwoods Screw Dock in Cavans Lane, Bridgetown, which left one man dead and three other persons injured. Then around 2:40pm, in Cave Hill, St Michael, there was a reported shooting on the same Saturday, July 2. Police responded and in the Montgomery Playing Field area it was discovered that three persons were injured. Two persons at the hospital were in stable condition and one received emergency surgery. Two stalls and two vehicles were damaged during the incident.