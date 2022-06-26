At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Ministry of Business Development promotes local businesses

Gov’t working on interventions to ease economic burden

Hope has its first homeowners

Persons with disabilities high on Government’s agenda

AG: Constitution reform process cannot be rushed

Sports community agree e-sports and traditional sports can co-exist

One person injured in New Orleans shooting

Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean

BHTA appoints new board of directors

Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Sunday Jun 26

26?C
World News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. (AP Photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early on Sunday.

It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.

“At this point, we cannot confirm the cause of death,” said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

“We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death. The deceased have been taken to state mortuaries,” Manana added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Sunday morning expected to visit the scene.

The owner of the club, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told local broadcaster eNCA that he had been called to the scene early Sunday morning.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.

“However, we will hear what the police say about the cause of death,” Ndevu added.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

World News

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

Community

Ministry of Business Development promotes local businesses

More From

Entertainment

Trinidadian-Canadian actress is 1st Black lead winner at Daytime Emmys

See also

Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.
Morgan was previously

Barbados News

Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean

Scotiabank Barbados has been recognised as one of the best workplaces in the region.
The Barbados branch was certified as one of the Best Workplaces in the Caribbean according to the 2022 lis

Barbados News

Hope has its first homeowners

Both homeowners expressed their pleasure at having qualified for the housing project

World News

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early on Sunday.
It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people r

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the US track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.

Caribbean News

Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have voted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power, which means political leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, is to become the next pr