At least 14 police injured as supporters of Argentina’s vice president protest

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Police fired tear gas in the Argentine capital Saturday, as they clashed with supporters of vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, days after prosecutors sought a 12-year prison sentence against her for alleged corruption.

Argentina’s official news agency T?lam reported police used sticks and tear gas on protesters after a group of people knocked down fences that the city government had ordered to be put up near the vice president’s residence.

At least 14 police officers were injured in the violence, according to Felipe Miguel, the chief of staff of the Buenos Aires government. Four protesters were arrested following the clashes, the local government said.

Maximo Kirchner, center left, son of Cristina Fernandez, Argentina’s former president and the country’s current vice president, gestures amid riot policemen during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 27.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodr?guez Larreta, said injured officers were being treated in the hospital.

“The demonstration turned into a situation of violence. There was a group of demonstrators who began to throw down the fences, to throw stones, to attack the police,” Larreta said, adding “in the city of Buenos Aires violence is the limit. We will not allow situations of violence, as long as there are (such situations), the police will act.”

Read More