AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive tomorrow | Loop Barbados

A new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is expected to arrive on island tomorrow, Thursday, February 3.

Co-coordinator of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand, said the previous batch expired on Monday, January 31. She added that the Astrazeneca vaccines should be available at all vaccination sites by Friday, this week.

Those persons who did not receive the vaccine after January 31, are encouraged to visit any of the sites on Friday, or thereafter, for first and second doses, as well as boosters.

The other vaccines, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson are currently available.

