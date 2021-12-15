Association of Event Professionals puts ‘state of emergency’ in effect | Loop Barbados

Event promoters have declared a local entertainment industry “state of emergency” and are calling for both the removal of the curfew and the ban on events in the island.

This was the position of the Barbados Association of Event Professionals (BAEP), presented in a strongly worded statement posted to its social media pages on Tuesday evening.

“In view of recent productions of large public and private events, the continuation of the ban on events since March 2020 is unrealistic and discriminatory,” the statement declared.

This comes against the backdrop of the suspension of the curfew on November 29 to November 30 at a time when government hosted a number of celebrations as Barbados transitioned to a republic. The most recent directive, Emergency Management (COVID-19) (Curfew) (No.23), also included a discontinuance of the curfew for one day on Christmas Eve.

This news was met with gratitude by members of the church as it would allow the customary midnight mass and early Christmas Day services to be held.

However, the BAEP’s statement posited that “ALL stakeholders in the events sector in Barbados have a right to be able to safely resume their businesses as has been the case in ALL other sectors in Barbados” and that the “convenient removal and adjustment of the curfew to accommodate government functions” was not only discriminatory but also highlighted the inequity and inconsistency in the approvals given to events.

Further reference was made to allowances granted to restaurants and hotels to host entertainment events while local producers were left out in the cold. The statement contended that the continual restriction was “detrimental to event sector businesses… and has significantly impacted the ability of thousands of locals to earn a living”.

In addition to expressing its support for the use of saliva rapid testing kits or vaccine-proof events which has become the international standard, the statement went on to stress that the safety of both staff and patrons were of “considerable importance”.

“We are aware of the health concerns regarding COVID-19 and are capable of managing the health and safety requirements of our events as we have always done for any other health and safety requirement,” it stated.

It further contended government handouts to a few in the sector was not sustainable and called for the reopening of the sector to allow individuals to earn a living as in other sectors “including restaurants, churches etc that have been the epicentre of COVID-19 super-spreaders”.