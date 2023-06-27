Assault and car jacking reported to Police Loop Barbados

The police are looking for three individuals who reportedly assaulted and robbed a woman in the vicinity of the Netball Stadium, Waterford, St Michael last night.

District A Police Station personnel responded. The call was received at about 9:45 pm Monday, June 26, 2023.

It was reported that a female driver was sitting in her parked car alone when she was initially confronted by a man who was armed with an object and ordered out of the vehicle.

She was physically assaulted by one of the men before being robbed of her vehicle and its contents by the three individuals, all of whom got into her car and fled the scene.

This reportedly occurred in a parking area next to the Netball stadium.

The victim ran for assistance from other persons before the report was made to the Police.

Police investigations are ongoing.