Ashley Home Store donates to four NGOs

WORTHY: General Manager of Ashley Home Store Jennifer Phillips, back row centre, CNC3 journalist Ria Rambally, front row left, and fashion designer Jin Forde-Codrington, front row 2nd from right, with representatives from the four NGOs who received cheques on Sunday at the store’s Chaguanas branch. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE – AYANNA KINSALE

THE Ashley Home Store presented four cheques, totalling $60,000, to four NGOs at its Chaguanas store on Sunday. The distribution ceremony marked the end of the store’s Couch Conversations (Season Five) social media video series.

This year, the series featured broadcast journalist Ria Rambally of CNC3; fashion designer Jin Forde-Codrington; soca artiste Destra Garcia; and co-founder and CEO of the The Experience Co, Samantha Conyers.

The four spoke about their individual professional journeys and lifestyle choices in fashion, parenting, and entertainment.

The four nominated the Autism Sibling and Friends Network, The Shelter, the Rape Crisis Society and the Caribbean Kids and Family Therapy Organisation, for the donations to help with their day-to-day operations. Each charity received a cheque for $15,000.

These organisations focus on helping vulnerable women and children as well as families needing immediate intervention. They were also selected for their work especially during the height of the covid19 pandemic.

Unicomer’s public relations officer Shahad Ali said Unicomer felt honoured to give back to these organisations which play an important role in helping vulnerable groups affected during the pandemic. Ashley Home Store and Courts, are two companies in the Unicomer group.

“We feel very proud to contribute to these NGOs which did a lot of hard work during the pandemic given the situation individuals may have been faced with. Though the threat (of covid) is still present, we feel happy to be a part of this work by contributing to these charities which did effective and on-the-ground-work over the past two years.”

Ashley Home Store’s GM Jennifer Phillips was on hand to give the cheques to representatives of the four NGOs including Maya Nanan of Autism Siblings and Friends Network; Cindy Owen of the Rape Crisis Society; Shireen Pollard of The Shelter and Conyers who collected on behalf of the Caribbean Kids and Family Therapy Organisation.

