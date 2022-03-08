Ashley breaking the bias against female bartenders | Loop Barbados

Working in the hospitality industry isn’t a walk in the park. It has its highs and lows, especially in this COVID-19 era.

This multi-faceted sector is demanding and calls for its workers to be passionate about what they do. In spaces such as bartending, which is a male-dominated field, females are required to have ‘ a broad back’.

Ashley Quintyne is a female bartender who wasn’t afraid to infiltrate the boys club.

The 27-year-old discovered her love for alcohol on the job. Bartending wasn’t Ashley’s first career choice. As an accounting student at the University of West Indies, Cave Hill, she was looking for a part-time job and applied as a waitress at south coast hotel, Infinity of the Beach.

She didn’t get the waitress job but ended up working behind the bar after making a cocktail on the spot.

“They told me to make a pina colada and a daiquiri. I went to so many bars in Barbados, I’ve seen these drinks being made, so I made the drink and they gave me the job,” she recalled.

That fateful encounter led Ashley to discover her passion for bartending. She expanded her knowledge on alcohol, enrolling at TopShelf Bartending Academy, where she learnt the history as well as intricate details on mixing.

“I would tell anyone that is willing to become a bartender or interested in the industry, you should do a course with Top Shelf Bartending Academy…It is in-depth information that you would not get elsewhere,” she told Loop Lifestyle while rattling on about the difference between tequila and mezcal and her love for rum.

Ashley is currently a bartender at Sweetfield Manor and for a luxury yacht, and she entered local bartending competitions, most recently Barbados’ Deathly Cocktail where she made it to the top five.

Cocktail entitled the Mezz by Ashley Quintyne

While reflecting on the thrill of competing, she shared that occasionally male bartenders in competitions were surprised to see a female counterpart. She explained that there was a stereotype that female bartenders were “lazy”.

“Bartending is a male-dominated field. There are just not as many females that are open to bartending, and it is a lot of work. People might think you could just put that into a shaker and make a drink but really what I realised from doing bartending myself, is that boys go home and do a lot more research than females do.

“Males have this thing where they don’t like to work with females because we can’t do the lifting. We can’t do this and we can’t that. I come and I show them I can do it and I can do it better than me because they have this mindset that most female bartenders are lazy and that is not true,” Ashley stressed.

The young female bartender said that while she is inspired by local greats such as Jamaal Bowen, Shane McClean, Alexander Chandler and more, she also aspires to surpass them in the future.

“I like up them but I still want to beat them one day,” she indicated.

Ashley is doing her part to narrow the gender divide in bartending, and for International Women’s Day, she is encouraging more females to join her.

“I would love for more women to enter the industry and shake things up, so it can stop being so male-dominated. Really and truly, I believe that a female’s input is sometimes needed.”