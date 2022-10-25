Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar In Responding To His Comments

Ashanti says that she wasn’t surprised by comments by Irv Gotti, who claimed that he had slept with her and even claims that the Murder Inc. producer has “flat out lied” about certain things.

A teaser for an upcoming podcast appearance with Angie Martinez shows the “Happy” singer being asked about the claims by the record producer. Irv Gotti had a lot to say for the last few months as he promoted his Murder Inc. documentary. Among his claims were insinuations that he and Ashanti were together when she started dating Nelly, as well as the claim that they created the song “Happy” shortly after having sex.

Ashanti has kept her silence for months now but has teased two new songs where she calls Gotti obsessed.

In the interview snippet, the artist, for the first time, publicly addresses the allegations and although her entire response was not previewed, what is teased suggests that she is denying the claims.

“I regret holding certain people to certain standards,” Ashanti says at the beginning of the teaser.

“It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things…I’m very proud and content about what I have accomplished in my career,” Ashanti says in the teaser.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed, it’s giving you pressed,” she adds. “It’s giving this: missing the best…But it’s been 20 years, please say less we could see you and your tears… tried a new man, Yeah, you gotta move on,” Ashanti sings.

“You thought that you could have her on the weekends / Now you mad ’cause I told you I was leaving / I’m gone, I’m done,” Ashanti says in another verse.Ashanti’s response comes months after Gotti’s statements which many viewed as bitter and seeking attention to promote his documentary.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower,” Irv Gotti says while sharing the process of how the song “Happy” came to be. “I’m in the shower, you know, a n****a be creative after… I think of the whole track in the shower.”

Ashanti and Irv are not as close anymore as the singer has sought to recover her master recordings from the producer, but he flat-out refused.

Ashanti even said she was going to re-record her album, but Irv was very firm about not giving her any of the “stems’ or beats to re-record the albums.

Ashanti has another new solo track coming, which some think is also addressing the Irv Gotti situation.

Despite his protests that he is not bitter, Irv Gotti maintains that he is a “truthful” person despite his past denials that he ever slept with Ashanti.