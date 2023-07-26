Artificial insemination to increase pork supply Loop Barbados

The Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) has taken imperative steps to not only diversify the island’s declining pig stock but to also multiple it.

BAS chief executive officer, James Paul, announced on Tuesday during a press conference at The Grotto, St Michael offices that 100 doses of semen belonging to the landrace and duroc breed, valued at approximately $20,000 will be available to pig farmers this week.

This is the result of a partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Swine Genetics USA. The semen will cost farmers $75 per dose.

The BAS is hoping to boost the capacity for farms to facilitate the insemination themselves by holding training sessions to educate farmers on artificial insemination and best practices for the future of the industry.

Paul declared pork production will increase within a year due to the investment.

“There might be temporary aberrations in the market in the form of shortages, but that is normal because you cannot at the same time provide the market its full quota while at the same time trying to build the number.

“I think in another year or so, what you will see is an increased amount of pork being slaughtered, and of course, the needs of Barbadians themselves will be actually fulfilled. These steps we need to take now if we are to safeguard the future when it comes to the issue of pork production,” said the BAS chief.

Paul told reporters that pig breeding has declined in the past five to six years by about 20 per cent.

He contended the artificial insemination programme should prevent in-breeding and increase the turn over rate of pigs going to market.

President of the BAS Henderson Williams also informed local media that this high turn over rate will also reduce expenses on feed.

“From the genetics end, if you are able to have a pig growing to the weight that you need for market within three months as opposed to five or six, automatically, the feed you would put in for those two [extra] months are saved. When you look at the capacity of these pigs that we sourced…it is phemonenal the growth rate, the back fat, the characteristics that you look for – it is phenomenal.

“You cut your feed cost, the production cost – less than a third of the cost is out so you recognise that the cost of the pig is reduced because of those inputs,” Williams explained.