Armstrong advocating for mental health services in communities | Loop Barbados

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate, Dawn-Marie Armstrong is advocating for every community centre in Barbados to have a psychologist.

The political newcomer who will be vying for the St George South seat was speaking on Wednesday at the DLP campaign launch in Checker Hall, St Lucy when she highlighted that the mental health of many Barbadians has been compromised due to the pandemic.

Armstrong held that should she be elected, she will be pushing mental health support services throughout all the communities island-wide.

“I will be recommending the hiring of trained psychologists in every single community centre across this country. Barbadians need to know that they can go into a safe space and speak to a person in confidence and confidentially about their issues,” said the St George South hopeful

She pinpointed that there is a lack of mental support and services locally, with many waiting until the last minute to seek help.

“You know when we recognise that mental health is a problem? When persons end up in the Psychiatric Hospital and when persons are on so-called pills failing to recognise that the Psychiatric Hospital is the end of a long winding and hard road. We need early intervention in this country,” she stressed.

The DLP candidate laid some of the blame at the feet of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration. She contended that not enough had been done, with mental health compromised due to factors such as unemployment, f domestic violence and more.

“Barbadian women and Barbadians are struggling with their mental health and not one person has stopped to come out and say ‘Let me speak to that mother’. You see women aggressive and frustrated and we don’t know why, but we are quick to label and judge, failing to recognise that the climate that the Barbados Labour Party has created in this country is one of oppression and dare I say depression for the working-class people in this country.”