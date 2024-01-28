Armed robbers wanted after hitting bar and entertainment spot Loop Barbados

Police have officially released CCTV footage of an Armed Robbery which occurred on January 22, 2024.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is hoping that the public can assist in identifying and locating the persons of interest captured on video despite the fact that they were wearing masks. Police stated they are wanted for questioning in connection with criminal matters.

In the video, three masked men in all-black are seen. All three were barefoot during the Robbery. They brandished their firearms and most of the customers in the bar fled for their safety out of caution. Meanwhile, at least two customers seemed unbothered or unawares as they continued to play their game.

Police are at this time urging, “if you can identify these persons, your information will be helpful to us”.

Persons with information can contact the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2610, Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.