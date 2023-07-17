Armed and dangerous teen ‘Farmer Brown’ wanted by Police again Loop Barbados

Wanted by Police at age 17 and now a second wanted man bulletin has been issued for now 18-year-old Tamal Maleak Taylor.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Taylor alias ‘Farmer or Farmer Brown’ once more.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters and is said to be armed and dangerous.

Taylor, whose last known address is Citrine Road, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, is approximately five feet six inches tall, has a light brown complexion and slim built. He has a round head and pointed nose.

Tamal Maleak Taylor is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tamal Maleak Taylor, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station. Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Taylor was the subject of a wanted man notice December 9, 2022, and he presented himself to the police at Oistins Police Station on December 12, 2022.