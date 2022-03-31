Ari Fletcher Accused Taina Williams Of Abusing Her Son Yosohn, G Herbo Respond

Ari Fletcher is hitting back at G Herbo, whom she claims has disregarded claims by their son Yosohn that Herbo’s partner Taina Williams put her hands on him and he had a scar.

On Thursday, G Herbo took to Instagram Stories, where he addressed a video that was shared by Ari Fletcher showing their three-year-old son Yosohn having a meltdown and crying after he was told that she was going to have another baby.

“Yes you, yes you are, you’re having another baby and I should go and that makes me cry,” Yosohn can be heard crying while his mother consoled him and assured him that she wasn’t having another baby just yet.

The video has caused many online to speculate that Yosohn is traumatized and was feeling neglected by his father, who has since had a 10-month-old son with Taina Williams and a daughter on the way. There have been unconfirmed reports that Williams has claimed that having Yosohn around is too much for her to handle and that he’s “annoying”, with many speculating that Yosohn has not seen his father in months due to her not wanting him around.

The video of Yosohn crying was shared by his mother, with many criticizing G Herbo for not being in his son’s life and making him feel included, which made him promptly respond on Instagram Stories.

“What the f**k type of sick individual human being do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings, his own flesh and blood,” he said in a series of Stories.

“I don’t get it. Like a mother’s relationship with a child and a father’s relationship with a child are two totally different relationships and they can never intersect between each other. Like A mother’s love and a father’s love is two different totally things. When it comes to children as a parent you gonna love all of your kids unconditionally. As a sibling, if the parents love all the kids unconditionally, the kids are gonna love each other unconditionally. Why the f**K would that even be a thought in somebody’s mind?” he asked on Instagram.

Ari Fletcher was not here for Herbo’s response as she called him out for not seeing and spending time with his son.

“How about to tell the truth for ONCE. Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying Taina did to him while you wasn’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and the sh** happened while you wasn’t home. I gave you a whole week to handle it as a father, you or her never called me about the situation,” Ari began in a lengthy post on Instagram Stories.

“I called back to talk to her and tell her she can’t be around my baby and I was very respectful and you sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying. You said how you gone see your son if he can’t be around her… LOL WHAT?!!?!,’” she added.

“That’s why you haven’t seen your son foreal and that’s why he probably don’t want me to have no other kids because the way the other babymama treats him. When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left. Let’s tell it all…” she revealed.

G Herbo later popped in the Shaderoom where he denied that he or Williams had mistreated his son.

“If y’all believe I’ll let anybody on earth mistreat my son y’all ass stupid,” he said.

In other Stories on Instagram, he accused people in the public of creating false narratives and skewing things he said. He also popped up with a photo of himself and Yosohn right after Ari ripped his explanations to pieces.