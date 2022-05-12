Argument leads to stabbing on board ZR | Loop Barbados

A man was stabbed on board a route taxi travelling along Vauxhall Main Road, Christ Church Wednesday night.

Police report that the altercation between the driver, the conductor of the public service vehicle (PSV), and the male passenger occurred around 8:30 pm opposite Sheraton Centre.

The passenger and the conductor got into an argument which escalated in the PSV en route to Bridgetown. The conductor received injuries to his left eye, right palm, his right hand between his thumb and forefinger and abrasions to both knees. Meanwhile, the passenger received several stab wounds about his body.

Both individuals were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. The passenger is in critical condition, while the conductor is stable.

Investigations are ongoing.