Area of low pressure expected to form east of Bermuda Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said an area of low pressure is expected to form east-northeast of Bermuda within the next 24 hours.

In an update this morning, forecasters said: “This system is expected to interact with an upper-level trough, and could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the middle to latter part of this week while it moves generally eastward”.

“By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development”.

The system has been given a low chance of development over the next seven days.