Area of disturbed weather becomes more organised Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Over the last 24 hours the area of disturbed weather located in the far Eastern Atlantic has became better organised and environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of this system into a tropical depression around mid week.

The Barbados Meteorological Services is continuing to monitor the system.

Model guidance have been consistent in tracking the system north of Barbados by Friday night (September 8, 2023) into Saturday morning.

As a result of this current projection, the BMS still does not expect any watches or warnings to be issued for Barbados during its passage north of the island. However temperatures on Friday, September 8, 2023, and into the weekend could spike as we have experienced within recent weeks. Marine operators that venture well east and north of Barbados should closely monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

Points to note:

– No Tropical cyclone WATCHES or WARNINGS expected on current projection.

– Monitor for updates regardless of current projections as they can change.

– Hot and uncomfortable weekend ahead.

– Marine operators must monitor for updates.

The next update will be issued at 11am, September 5, 2023.