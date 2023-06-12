Are you ready for two days of Rally Barbados? Loop Barbados

You may have done Rally Barbados before, but you did not do it in this 2023 heat!

Best believe that.

Here are 5 items you must use and pack to make sure that you do not do yourself more harm than good for the joy of motorsport:

Sunscreen

At least 50 SPF!

You read that right. Also, remember to reapply sunscreen, once in the morning is not enough. We are sweating a lot more these days and your first coat may no longer be of any help to your skin after eight hours. Re-up on your sunblock!

TIP: If you get sunburn, get pure natural aloe and apply the slime to your skin. Sooooothing relief will come.

Water

Sip, drink, gulp. Make sure you take in lots of water this weekend. After the rally also be sure to continue drinking water, as you need to put back in all you lost as well.

Electrolytes

Let’s be honest, with these temperatures and the persistent heat being experienced, water just may not be enough. Top up with electrolytes if you must.

Umbrella

An umbrella is not just for the rain. Open your “brella” or your “parasol” and stop some of the sun’s rays from hitting your skin directly.

Chairs or mats

Rest your feet. Make sure to obey marshalls and set up your shop in safe zones. And whether in a safe zone or not, pay attention at all times at rally. But walk with a folding chair or take the mats out of your vehicle because standing for hours is this heat is not it.

Who do you have to win Rally Barbados 2023?