The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in parts of St Lucy, that it will be making an installation on Monday, July 22, 2024 between the hours of 1pm and 5pm.

Therefore, residents and businesses in Archers Road and surrounding districts may experience low pressure or a water outage during these hours.

The BWA urged these customers to store an adequate supply of water to assist, and apologized for any inconvenience caused.