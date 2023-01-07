Arajet gets permission to fly to Trinidad, Belize, Guyana and Barbados Loop Barbados

Arajet, the low-cost carrier from the Dominican Republic,has been granted permission from its aviation authority to include Port-of-Spain, Barbados, Belize and Guyana among its new routes.

The Junta de Aviaci?n Civil (JAC) announced via a tweet that they approved the request of Arajet Airlines to include routes connecting Santo Domingo with Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, San Pedro de Sula, Belize, Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Georgetown as of March 2023.

Arajet officially launched operations in the Caribbean skies in September 2022, with flights to Barranquilla and Cali in Colombia, Aruba, and San Salvador.

The airline added Jamaica to its routes in November.

In the next five years, Arajet plans to transport more than seven million passengers, generating more than 4,000 direct and close to 40,000 indirect jobs in the region.