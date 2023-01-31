April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Sponge wanted by police for questioning

April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge

Empire rebound to earn first victory of the BFA Premiership

Wishes for more: Pilot Erin J loves being part of an all-female crew

Paving continues: Carmichael, Lears, Belle, Searles remain closed

Immunisation Unit ceases operations

Barbados retains position as least corrupt Caribbean state

Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges

Robinson House wins at St Lucy Primary

Wales show class in 4-1 thumping of Wotton FC

Tuesday Jan 31

26?C
Barbados News

Deputy chief technical officer gives update on Pie Corner Bridge

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Philip Tudor, Deputy Chief Technical Officer in Operations at the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Road works at the Pie Corner Bridge in St Lucy should be completed in less than six months.

Philip Tudor, Deputy Chief Technical Officer in the Operations Section of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, on Monday gave an update on the construction which has been halted for a lengthy period.

“We are about to start back on this work soon. We are expecting a quote from Preconco in about two weeks. They said it will take about four additional weeks to have the precast bridge completed at Pie Corner,” Tudor said at Daryll Jordan Secondary School for Parish Speaks.

Tudor detailed that heavy rains from October to December derailed the construction. He noted that the Ministry aims to complete the bridge before the rainy season commences.

See also

“We weren’t able to do anything in October, November and December because we had continuous rainfall, that is why we decided to go with the precast option. The precast option is going to be much faster and the work should be completed by the beginning of the rainy season,” Tudor remarked.

“By April or so you should have a new brand bridge at Pie Corner,” he insisted.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Sponge wanted by police for questioning

Barbados News

April target for the completion of Pie Corner Bridge

Sport

Empire rebound to earn first victory of the BFA Premiership