Apply to BADMC – ‘Different farmers have different needs’ Loop Barbados

Agricultural Services Division Manager, Dr. Jamekal Andwele is calling on farmers to register with the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation(BADMC) in order to get the assistance that they may be in dire need of, especially during these harsher economic and drought times.

He was making the earnest plea recently when a timely donation was made to BADMC fromMassy Barbados to aid the former in executing itsCommunity Agricultural Response and Empowerment(CARE) Project.

Dr Andwele noted that that project seeks to encourage the development of community gardens and backyard farming across the island, with the objective of promoting household food security and Massy Barbados’ Farm & Garden Shop was in alignment with these goals.

But he also encouraged the public to visit the BADMC’s website at www.badmc.org to sign up for the Farmers’ Empowerment and Enfranchisement Drive Programme too, which is aimed at reducing agricultural imports into the island.

Outlining the process for applying to both programmes, he explained:

“Once you fill out the forms, hit submit, those application forms come directly to the team here at the BADMC. We will record your data and then we reach out to you in terms of what type of support you’re looking for.

“Different farmers have different needs; some may be looking for inputs, some… just for some seeds or plant material. Some may be looking for just land cultivation, or looking for some baby chicks.”

Dr Andwele thanked Massy Barbados for the donation of a range of inputs and materials to the CARE Project, at the Division’s headquarters, at Fairy Valley, Christ Church.

Other persons in attendance were Massy’s Brand Manager, Janelle Fletcher; Technical Field Officer, Jason Craigg; Supervisor, Farm & Garden Shop, Darrio Cumberbatch and BADMC’s CEO (Ag), Frederick Inniss and Extension Officer, Davon Brome.

The BADMC was established by a legislative Act (Cap. 254) in 1993. Its mandate is to develop and support Barbadian crops, livestock, agricultural production and agro-processing.