Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign Loop Barbados

When the Barbados senior men’s team walk out the tunnel tonight for their Concacaf Qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Erigilio Hato Stadium, they will be led by one of the youngest captains in the country’s history and in the current international arena.

Twenty-two-year-old left back Andre Applewhaite has been selected to skipper the Tridents in their opening Group C match tonight versus Curacao and possibly for the rest of their World Cup campaign.

“It’s definitely an honour to be captain of the national team and I accept all responsibilities coming with this position.”

The Weymouth Wales defender has amassed a total of 14 caps during his four-year tenure at the senior level, however he has been playing international football since the age of 13 years old, where he represented the Under 15 national team.

Related Article

Applehwhaite has made his way through the national ranks, representing the country at the Under 17, Under 20 and Under 23 levels, before being called up to the senior national team by past coach Russell Latapy at 18 years old.

Andre Applewhaite in action for Weymouth Wales (photo courtesy Alison Ince Photography)

The Combermere alumnus said he is thrilled to be entrusted with the leadership and is prepared to perform his duties with pride.

“It’s definitely an honour to be captain of the national team and I accept all responsibilities coming with this position.”

Applewhaite’s appointment brings great pride but also some pressures, such as the country’s current status on the international scene, as well as being a junior to many of the members such as club captain Hadan Holligan, veteran midfielder, 42-year-old Romelle Burgess and other senior players such as Ricardio Morris and Mario Williams, who have more than 50 caps between them.

Managing the locker room with strong personalities and experience can be a tough task, however, in his usual cool and calm demeanor, Applewhaite stated, there is no pressure.

“Respect is the most important thing, and I give and receive this from all of the players. I expect everything will be smooth and easy for everyone”, said Applewhaite.

Applewhaite (left) prepares to support Thierry Gale during their encounter versus the Dominican Republic in the last edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

Applewhaite sang praises to current senior team assistant coach Marlon Harte, his former coach at Combermere and Renaldo Gilkes for trusting and grooming him to this point, as well as to coach Latapy for his debut selection to the national team.

Barbados has had a difficult period in the last year, particularly in the Concacaf Nations League where they were relegated to League C, after six successive defeats.

Applewhaite had the unfortunate experience of featuring during this dark period and stated commitment, effort and fight will be necessary attributes to change the team’s fortunes for the immediate World Cup Qualifiers and the Concacaf Nations League later this year.

“The next step is to fight for wins in these games [Curacao and Haiti] and set a platform for the Nations League later this year and for the years to come.”