APP reschedules candidates launch for January 11 | Loop Barbados

The Alliance Party for Progress (APP) has postponed their presentation of candidates ceremony.

The virtual launch, which will feature the 20 APP candidates, was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 7:30 pm. However, the APP stated the launch will now be held on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 pm, due to “there being another competing event”.

The candidates for APP include: Bishop Joseph Atherley for St Michael Central; Lynette Eastmond for St Philip West; Bruce Hennis contesting for St Philip South; Shawn Tudor for the Christ Church East Central seat; Maria Phillips for St Michael North; Ferdinand Nicholls for St George North; Everton ‘Heru’ Holligan for St George South; Irvin Belgrave for St Michael South; Erskine Branch for St Michael East; Nigel C Newton for St Philip North; Belfield Belgrave for Christ Church West Central; David Gill for St Michael South Central; Marva Lashley-Todd for the City of Bridgetown; Patsie Nurse for St Michael West; Phillipe Aimey for St John; Veronica Price for St Michael West Central; Victor Knight for Christ Church East; Wayne Griffith for St Lucy; Paula Bradshaw for St Joseph and Patrick Tannis for St Michael South East.