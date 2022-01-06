APP leader calls for all parties to protest against Jan 19 election | Loop Barbados

Leader of the Alliance Party for Progress, Bishop Joseph Atherley is calling on opposing political parties to unite and legally contest the January 19 general election.

Atherley raised concerns about the upcoming election as COVID-19 cases spiked on Monday, January 3 with health officials reporting 538 new cases.

Speaking to the media while on a tour with APP City of Bridgetown candidate, Marva Lashley Todd, Atherley insisted that the early election call was “totally reckless [and] callous” given the Omicron wave.

“I am calling on the opposition parties of Barbados to take a protest…whether we take legal action and ask for some kind of judicial review. I understand as well that the Constitution of Barbados suggests very clearly, that in the event of an emergency, an election date can be changed. The government should be giving serious consideration to changing this election date.”

The APP leader who will be running for the St Michael Central seat maintained that should the COVID-19 continue to climb, thousands of eligible voters in home isolation would have been “robbed of their right to vote”.

“Multiple thousands of people, through no fault of their own, will not be able to vote in this next election and especially if these trends continue,” he remarked.

“If you are in the QEH [Queen Elizabeth Hospital] and you are lying on your backend so forth, you can’t come out to vote, that is fine we understand that…you don’t have the physical mobility, the medical capacity to do it. But these people can vote all for the exception that the government says they must stay at home,” Atherley insisted.

He contended that as per the Representation of the People’s Act, measures should have been taken to ensure the electorate is able to cast their ballot.

“The Representation of the People’s Act says that everything must be put in place, that people who are qualified to vote must be able to vote. The constitution of Barbados says that any electoral law – and the Representation of the People’s Act is an electoral law – any electoral law must be of such substance that every practical effort is made to facilitate people in the exercise of their right to vote.

“What we have is a situation here where the government has chosen to take a course of action which will deny them their right to vote. now that is a serious, serious offence and Barbadians need to stand up and take stock of that.”