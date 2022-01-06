APP describes PM visit to Cement Plant now as ‘laughable’ | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) president, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley is not scoring any points with Wayne Griffith of the Alliance Party for Progress (APP) for her urgent meeting this week with the team at the Arawak Cement Plant.

Griffith who is running for the APP for the St Lucy constituency said that this sudden move to meet with and talk with the Cement Plant for a solution to the issues that have been plaguing the residents of Checker Hall for years now is ridiculous.

“For several years the residents of Checker Hall especially have been complaining about the dust situation stemming from the operation of the Arawak Cement Plant. It is really indeed laughable that it takes a General Election for the prime minister of Barbados to assemble a team to go down to Checker Hall to try to find a solution to this matter.”

Griffith said that he believes they could have been proactive and had ample time to work to address this issue for the residents struggling to breathe.

“This type of reactionary governance is really what is plaguing this country… Similarly, it’s only since elections have been called that there are homes in St Lucy which were damaged by the storms last year that are finally being repaired. I think that the people of St Lucy really deserve better.”

Furthermore, the statement added that the promise of quick action by the government has been broken and St Lucy is disrespected and deserves better representation.