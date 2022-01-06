APP candidate wants to fix City’s problems | Loop Barbados

Political first-timer, Marva Lashley-Todd of the Alliance Party for Progress (APP) is chastising former The City representatives for failing constituents.

Lashley-Todd will be vying for the City of Bridgetown seat against Corey Lane of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), Kemar Stuart of the Democratic Labour Party and independent Fallon Best.

While touring the Orleans, St Michael community with party leader Bishop Joseph Atherley, Lashley-Todd voiced that the previous representations from the DLP and BLP, have failed to address the concerns of residents.

“All the Bees and Dees they put into power, they don’t see them. In actual fact, they only see them when election time come around,” she told reporters.

Having experienced the challenges first-hand as a resident, Lashley-Todd highlighted that flooding remained a major problem as well as unemployment and road works.

“Some of them [residents] are farmers and thy need land to employ more people and also to employ themselves. All of these are issues that the people have and I believe that a change with the APP, we can make a difference.

“I can only take them up, I can’t bring them down any further. I need the people to give me a chance so I can prove my worth,” she added.