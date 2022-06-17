Apache pays Royal tribute to his wife | Loop Barbados

Calypsonian Apache is celebrating the ladies this Crop Over 2022 with his release Royal.

The song which features his Stray Cats Calypso Tent mate, Sammi Jane, graced the airwaves from June 5.

This is the second collaboration with Sammi Jane. Following the positive response to their 2019 power soca release, Neighbour, the duo decided to partner again. Royal will be their entry for the inaugural People’s Choice Competition.

“For years, people in the [Stray Cats Calypso] Tent were saying you are the two guys that have gone to the Party Monarch Finals before on more than one occasion, it would be good if you could come together and do something – we think would be dynamic,” Apache told Loop Entertainment, while revealing that plans to come back in 2020 were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apache, whose real name is Sean Carter, revealed that the song is somewhat a confession, a tribute to his wife.

“It is the first tribute that I have written to my wife in soca. It is major for me. And it is saying everything that it needs to say. It is saying you are the most beautiful woman I have seen, you are my queen, you are my royal,” he disclosed.

While some releases this year might be derogatory towards women, Apache is opposing the trend and seeking to uplift black women. The songwriter and producer expressed that he wanted to go against the grain of a society that has promoted revealing fashions and conformed to unrealistic Eurocentric or Americanised standards.

“Women that we should have the utmost respect for, we are renegading them to just being objects of sex, which is sad. I think as artistes we had a responsibility to try to rectify that and try to put the right imaging out there, especially for the next generation,” he told Loop.

“I think it would be irresponsible of me as an artiste to jump on the bandwagon – which some artistes are doing for likes on Instagram or Facebook or to be popular on Tik Tok. We really need to be a lot more responsible in what we do as artiste because we have influence on many people,” Apache continued.

Royal is one of several songs on the AlexD Riddim produced at Reddhead Records.

Apache, who is also a familiar face at the Pic-O-De-Crop for his biting social commentary, revealed that his entry for this year was co-written by calypso icon and cultural ambassador Dr Anthony ‘The Mighty Gabby’ Carter. The single titled, Chickens Come Out to Roost, will be released this weekend.