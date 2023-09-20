AOPT willing to help improve St Andrew bus service Loop Barbados

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport are ready and willing to help Government bolster bus routes in St Andrew.

Roy Raphael, Chairman of the AOPT voiced that the organisation was equipped with the resources and manpower to handle the demand, boasting of over 800 registered public service vehicles (PSVs).

“We continue to get a lot of calls from the people of St Andrew about getting them transport to and from. We have over 800 public service vehicles registered, while the Transport Board has 250 buses,” Raphael told local media.

“We made a special appeal to the Government, Transport Authority and the board that the association would like to bring in its members to assist with the people of St Andrew with transportation. . . but unfortunately, it appears it has gone on deaf ears,” he added.

The AOPT chair insisted that the PSV owners were interested in offering assistance during peak hours to the routes of Lakes, St Andrew Church and Shorey Village. However, their requests have been denied by the Transport Authority.

“We learnt that there are a number of people out there who have applied to the Transport Authority and to the Transport Board to get permits. Some of them were turned down, some of them were informed that within the TAP Programme [Transport Augmentation Programme] where there are 130 permits available, we were told that Government is still revising the TAP permit,” Raphael shared.

He sympathised with commuters, describing the long waiting times in the terminal as “unfortunate”.

Raphael revealed that he experienced first-hand the frustrations commuters faced while waiting for a Sam Lord’s Castle bus at the Granville Williams Bus Terminal (formerly Fairchild Street Terminal) on Sunday, September 17.

“I went to take to a ride on one of the buses to see what it is like as a passenger waiting on a bus and I chose Sam Lord’s Castle. I was there approximately 4:30 pm, and the first bus that went to Sam Lord’s was about 6:15 pm and so you can imagine that was two and a half hours waiting period,” Raphael said while noting that there were a number of PSVs outside the terminal waiting for passengers.

“I think if this Government is really serious about public transport, we will make a number of suggestions to them which includes a operational committee comprising the association, the Transport Authority, the Transport Board so we can feed information to the Ministry on Public Transport,” he contended.