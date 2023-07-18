AOPT PRO wants armed attackers arrested after attempted robbery on ZR Loop Barbados

The attack on a PSV driver as two assailants attempted to rob him at gun point is unacceptable and the perpetrators need to be arrested and feel the full weight of the law.

This is coming from the Director of Public Communications and Public Affairs, Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Mark Haynes.

Speaking to Loop News since the video from the ZR’s dashcam has been circulating on social media this afternoon, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, he said, “This is very worrying for the PSV sector… An attack on one is an attack on all, as far as I’m concerned… I’m just so upset by this. It is just disgusting.”

Noting that the sector moves thousands of passengers on a daily basis, Haynes said that there was an attack on another operator last year and he spoke on it then too. He said, “This is an assault that must be brought to a halt.”

He said he fears that the criminal element in Barbados has really changed and for the worse.

“There is a magnitude of violence which now permeates Barbados that is very concerning to me, especially representing the sector.”

He contended that commuters and road users may complain about some of the behaviour, antics and deportment of some of the operators, but he stressed, “They have some guys who do mean well and they’re out there trying to make an honest dollar, but you get some thugs, and rogues, and vagabonds who are intent on committing a crime.”

Haynes insists, “these persons or this person should be punished. I hope the police would move with alacrity to try to catch this person and to bring this person to swift justice.

“And I hope this does not send a signal for a replication of activity of this kind.”

He wished the driver well, recognising that this would have been a most “traumatising” experience.

Further irate at the brazen nature of the attack which reportedly happened last night, Haynes said, “Suppose the man had driven the van into the sea or something now, suppose he was that kinda person to say ‘All o’ we going ‘long together’, you see how foolish you would lose your life over trying to get what isn’t yours?”

And he said though it appeared that in this situation, one perpetrator was trying to pull back his accomplice, the armed robber, “he was going hellbent on committing the crime, obviously, cause that’s what it is.”

Haynes said that he is also grateful that the vehicle was not full of commuters because “God forbid if the vehicle had in a number of commuters, that could have been mayhem.”