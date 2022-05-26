AOPT pays tribute to former Transport Minister ‘Johnny’ Tudor | Loop Barbados

Former politician, Joseph ‘Johnny’ Tudor, has been remembered as a man with “distinction and honour” by the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT).

Mark Haynes, communications and information officer of the AOPT relayed his condolences to the family, following Tudor’s passing on Wednesday, May 25.

“The Alliance Owners of Public Transport express profound condolences on the passing of the former Minister of Public Works, the Reverend Johnny Tudor,” Haynes stated.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also paid tribute to the former parliamentarian, stating that he “lived and breathed politics, and in true rustic Barbadian style was never afraid to take on any opponent”.

Tudor served in Parliament from 1991 to 1999 representing the constituency of St Michael East for the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), until he stepped away from public service, to serve Christ, as a minister.

In 2016, he became a minister in the Signs And Wonders International Ministries, a Pentecostal Evangelical Assembly.

“He served with distinction and with honour in his capacity as Ministry of Transport and Worke in the former DLP [Democratic Labour Party] administration.

May his soul rest in peace” remarked the AOPT communications officer.