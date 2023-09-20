AOPT calls for frequent cleaning of bus terminals Loop Barbados

As students returned to the classroom this week, the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is hoping that routine maintenance and cleaning of bus terminals across the island is a permanent fixture.

Public relations officer of the AOPT, Mark Haynes made the appeal at the Cheapside Terminal, which was thoroughly cleaned after the unsanitary conditions at the bus terminal made headlines.

Speaking to local media on Monday, September 18, Haynes complimented authorities for quickly addressing the situation which posed to be a serious environmental and health threat to PSV operators and commuters.

“It looks nicer [and] it is cleaner. I commend the authorities for having moved with alacrity to make the surroundings clean and tidy because the workers of the sector were complaining that it was unsightly. It was affecting their health and by extension the children,” said the AOPT PRO.

He went on to appeal for a cleaning unit to be assigned to the terminal, to maintain the cleanliness of the area.

“We hope that we will not see a repetition of what we saw weeks ago where out here was unsanitary because this is untenable and cannot be accepted. This has to be sustained. This cannot be an overnight situation…or one off,” Haynes stressed.

“We cannot have unsanitary environments,” he added.

Chairman of the AOPT, Roy Raphael, who was also present, also called for bathroom facilities for the public service vehicle (PSV) operators. Raphael indicated that even a portable restroom would suffice.

“Not too long ago, I came into the terminal and I was approached by the staff who continued to say that they need to get a bathroom here. I believe the Government promised us to give us a bathroom at the northern side of the facility, even if they use a temporary bathroom. That is one of the major complaints after what happened here and I am hoping the Government will listen and facilitate.”

“COVID-19 is still in the air with us…therefore, we are suggesting and making an appeal to Government to get a bathroom,” said the AOPT chair.