AOPT apologises after pedestrian dies in PSV accident Loop Barbados

The Communications Director for the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) has publicly issued his condolences to the family of George Broomes.

Broomes died a stone’s throw away from his Bromefield, St Lucy home on Wednesday, May 22.

No PSV or other driver has the right to be inconsiderate and reckless

Director of Public Communications and Affairs (AOPT) Mark Haynes told Loop News:

“It is with deep regret that the particular to-be commuter has lost his life. The Alliance Owners of Public Transport extends deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and may light perpetual shine upon him.”

Sidewalk issue raised

Addressing the concerns expressed by some pedestrians and members of the cycling community as it pertains to the driving habits of many PSV operators in the most Northern parish where sidewalks are not aplenty, he said:

“It is unfortunate that parts of the parish of St Lucy have no sidewalks. I hope the Ministry of Transport and Works moves with alacrity to fully restore broken and unkept sidewalks on which the public depends to traverse, thus preventing all pedestrians from having to walk in the road.”

He said that there is no better time than now to look at the absence of sidewalks as the island conducts the mill and paving programme which is costing millions of dollars.

But, in the interim, he added, “I urge all PSV workers to drive with due care and attention, cognisant that persons have no other choice but to walk in the actual road as they need to traverse the streets to go about their business.

“Driving at unreasonable speed is not right, as the lives of all on the streets is paramount and this includes walkers, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”

Haynes stressed, “We need to be fair and exercise consideration all through the day as we drive. No one deserves to suffer his or her demise because of recklessness on the island’s roads.

“It is about exercising common courtesy and respect to each other. No PSV or other driver has the right to be inconsiderate and reckless.”

Speaking to all drivers he urged each and every one to desist from driving without common sense.