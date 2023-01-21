Antigua, Guadeloupe & St Kitts struck by earthquake Loop Barbados

A second earthquake rocked Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe today.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre reported that the earthquake, which occurred at 1:14 pm, measured 3.7 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 3 kilometres.

This is the second earthquake to impact Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe today.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

43 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.115 km N of Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe.137 km E of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.