Antigua & Barbuda PM aims for April relaunch of LIAT (2020) Loop Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne is hoping to have LIAT back in the skies by next month as shareholder governments are close to completing negotiations with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the purchase of the airline’s first aircraft.

A note following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting said Browne, who is also the finance minister, informed his ministers that a lease has been signed for an aircraft to allow the new LIAT (2020) Limited to file for an Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The note said Browne estimated that LIAT (2020) Ltd will take to the skies in April 2024.

At yesterday’s post cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Melford Nicholas explained that the lease agreement is “procedural” as the liquidation court case against the former LIAT (1974), which went bankrupt during the coronavirus pandemic, had the potential to stall the airline’s resurrection.

“It’s not that the government is not in a position to effect the outright purchase of the first aircraft. It is just that procedurally, if the CDB determines that there has to be a prior decision of the court in respect of the administrator then that may be down the road in September,” he said.

Nicholas added: “Clearly there are issues that are affecting regional air travel that requires a great degree of urgency.”

Antigua and Barbuda is prepared to spend approximately US$12 million to purchase the three ATR 42-600 aircrafts for LIAT.

With regards to staffing, Nicholas said LIAT (2020) will operate with a mix of new blood and experienced professionals. A partnership with Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, is also expected to add further resources to the talent pool.

The minister does not see any issues to attract regional and international talent as he noted LIAT (1974) was able to retain over 100 staff up until is closure earlier this year.

Nicholas is confident that the new airline, which will operate largely as a private company, will shake up the regional travel market to the benefit of all residents.