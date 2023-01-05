Antigua and Barbuda take the Silver Screen by Storm

Black Immigrant Daily News

JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, (January 5, 2023) – With Antigua and Barbuda Tourism arrivals on the rise, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is proud to announce a major partnership with the world’s leading public service broadcaster, the BBC, which will feature Antigua and Barbuda in the first full episode of the hit reality business documentary series The Apprentice.

Set to premiere in the UK on the 5th of January 2023, the new season will have contestants compete to become the next business partner of Lord Alan Sugar, one of the UK’s foremost business magnates whilst competing on island in a series of tourism tasks.

Airing on the BBC this month to tie into the peak holiday booking season, the show will ensure Antigua and Barbuda is front of mind for millions of British travellers tuning in when making their holiday decisions for the year ahead, and beyond.

“There is a lot of excitement for Antigua and Barbuda amongst viewers of the show, who have spotted the teaser and recognised the destination”, said Minister of Tourism and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez.

“Our welcoming people, warm weather, turquoise waters, fantastic cultural sites, amazing restaurants, and unique experiences are going to be splashed across television screens in homes throughout the UK.

The highly anticipated first episode for the season is fully dedicated to Antigua and Barbuda. Most importantly, it is airing during a peak booking period which is ideal for us, as we aim to attract travellers thinking of escaping the cold.

This is a huge promotion to start off the year and is the momentum that we will continue to build on as we promote Antigua and Barbuda throughout 2023.”

After 2.5 years of planning, series 17 will launch with 18 lucky British contestants, and Apprentice judges Karen Brady and Claude Littner, being whisked from the boardroom to the Antigua and Barbuda shores where their first challenge awaits them.

Staying at the Royalton Antigua, a total of 65 crew, talent and contributors spent 4 days on island shooting in April in 2022. Split into two teams, Boys vs. Girls, the contestants were tasked with promoting island tours and excursions, the winning team being whoever made the most profit.

The girls picked a sea excursion, a catamaran ride with Tropical Adventures that includes some luxury touches, while the boys chose a cultural, historic tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site Nelson’s Dockyard.

After learning from our on-the-ground experts, as much as they could to act as guides, the teams went about making deals with local partners and selling excursions to regular tourists.

The hour-long episode features many local businesses and locations, from Rum tasting at Shirley Heights with Quin Farara Wine & Spirits to Panache Steel Orchestra pan lessons within the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park, Antigua Yacht Club Marina, Dickenson Bay, Beachlimerz, Tropical Adventures Catamaran, Cedars Pottery and Heritage Quay.

Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism UK & Europe for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said: “We are absolutely delighted to share the culmination of years of planning and hard work and would like to thank all our partners who worked together to make this partnership a reality.

After two years of travel restrictions tourism has never been more important, and so inspiring travel to Antigua and Barbuda is not only a top priority for the Tourism Authority, but imperative to the islands’ successful growth and rebound.

Antigua and Barbuda will star in one of the UK’s most popular TV shows and this exciting episode will be sure to inspire millions of British travellers to visit the destination for years to come.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will be hosting a private screening at The Royalton on Monday 9th January 2023, and the episode will be available for watching from 5th January on BBC iPlayer.

