Antigua Airways announces date for inaugural flight to Lagos Loop Barbados

It will soon be easier to fly between Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria as Antigua Airways has confirmed the date for its inaugural service.

In a post to social media yesterday, Antigua Airways said: “First flight departing Lagos on the 31st of October 2022 confirmed; holiday package in Antigua with return on the 6th of November 2022.”

The airline will use its single Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, which has 16 business class and 251 economy class seats, to fly from its hub at the V.C Bird International Airport in St John’s Antigua.

Photo: Antigua Airways

Antigua Airways will offer three weekly connections from Saint John’s to Lagos, Accra in Ghana and Toronto, Canada.

The cost of tickets and flight times have not been revealed but the airline has urged customers to contact them about package deals to Antigua.