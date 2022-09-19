ANSA McAL Companies support Barbados Trailway Project Loop Barbados

On Thursday 15th September 2022, the ANSA McAL Group of companies: ANSA Merchant Bank, ANSA Motors, Berger Caribbean, Bryden Stokes Ltd, Bryden’s Xpress, Standard Distribution Ltd, and Trident Insurance; donated $20,000 to the Barbados Trailway Project being managed by The Future Centre Trust.

Business heads of the companies presented the ‘green cheque’ to Sandra Hunte, Executive Director of the Future Centre Trust while experiencing cycling on the demo stretch of the Trailway in Valley St George.

The Trailway Project, which is currently under construction, is a 40km multipurpose trail network lined with 10,000 fruit trees. It is a 5-year project which starts with the re-purposing of the old railway corridor and aims to provide equitable, sustainable, and safe mobility with parking areas, playgrounds, lighting, security, and shelters.

Adrian Padmore, Managing Director of Bryden Stokes Ltd said: “Inspiring better choices for a better world’ is part of ANSA McAL’s sustainability program which is prominent in all sectors of our businesses. Green Trails help people of all ages incorporate exercise into their daily routines by connecting them with places they want or need to go. By creating this Trailway for locals and tourists to enjoy healthy recreation and offering alternative transportation opportunities we are providing a safe, accessible green trail to cycle, run, exercise, and enjoy and this will have a significant positive effect on public health and wellness.”

Speaking on the objective of the project, Barney Gibbs, Chairman of the Future Centre Trust shared that “One of the goals of the Barbados Trailway in addition to health and recreation, is to stimulate economic activity, entrepreneurship, and inland tourism along the former railway trace. With the generosity of corporate citizens like ANSA McAL Group we are making this happen.”

Further sections of the trailway which are now being worked on include Dash Valley to Bulkley and Harrow to Fortescue, via Bushy Park, Vineyard, and Three Houses.