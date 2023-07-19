ANSA McAL Acquires Stake in Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Thurs. July 20, 2023: ANSA McAL Limited has successfully completed an agreement to acquire a stake in the dynamic Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company Limited, (BBB). BBB, a proud Bahamian-owned brewery and non-alcoholic beverage producer located in Freeport, Grand Bahama, has established itself as a fully integrated company, encompassing brewing, distribution, and retail operations. Since its inception in 2007, BBB has been dedicated to brewing excellence, starting with its flagship beer, SANDS, named after its owner, James “Jimmy” Sands.

With a diverse range of nine different brands, the Bahamian Brewery not only produces its own beverages but also distributes various global beer brands throughout the Bahamas. As the Caribbean’s leading independent brewer, CARIB Brewery has a rich history, steeped in culture and taste. With breweries in Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Florida, CARIB Brewery has crafted a superior and consistent portfolio of brands across 33 countries.

Under the agreement, the Bahamian Brewery will leverage its world-class manufacturing facility and robust route-to-market system to produce beverages from CARIB Brewery’s portfolio of high-quality brands. This collaboration aims to unleash the spirit of Caribbean fun and bring CARIB’s exceptional products to a wider global audience.

Anthony Sabga III, CEO of the ANSA McAL Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the alignment with their strategy to drive the growth of appealing beverage brands on a global scale. The investment will enable the Bahamian Brewery to create additional value and pave the way for a new phase of growth. ANSA McAL’s extensive experience in such situations, combined with the qualities exhibited by Jimmy Sands and his team, makes them an ideal partner. The Bahamian Brewery’s popular beverage brands, which perfectly complement ANSA McAL’s existing portfolio, further contribute to the excitement surrounding this collaboration.